Starbucks Pledges to Hire 10,000 Refugees

Starbucks says it will hire 10,000 refugees over the next five years in response to President Donald Trump’s Executive Order on immigration.

Chairman and CEO Howard Schultz said in a letter to employees Sunday that the effort would focus on hiring immigrants who have worked alongside U.S. military personnel overseas.

The letter also said Starbucks would help support coffee growers in Mexico, provide health insurance to eligible workers if the health care law is repealed and back an Obama-era immigration program that allows young immigrants who were brought to the country as children to apply for a two-year reprieve from deportation and a work permit.

