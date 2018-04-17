Home Illinois Starbucks to Close May 29th for Racial Bias Training April 17th, 2018 Britney Taylor Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

Starbucks will close all of its stores nationwide on May 29th for racial bias training. This announcement comes after the company is recovering from a racially charged incident last week that led to protests and calls for a boycott.

The training will be provided to about 175,000 employees across the country, with 8,200 stores closing across the U.S. to participate in the training.

Last Thursday, two black men were arrested in a Philadelphia Starbucks and part of a video of the incident went viral. Police said they were told that the men asked to use the restroom, but were denied because they hadn’t bought anything.

The two men were later released because there was no basis for a criminal charge.

This incident led to allegations of racial bias and calls to boycott the company.

Starbucks CEO apologized to both men and the company says the manager who called the police is no longer at the store.

Comments

comments