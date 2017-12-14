‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Premieres

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is here! It’s the second film in the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

The Last Jedi premiered in Los Angeles on December 9th and is finally released in theaters through the U.S. Thursday.

The film received highly positive reviews with praise for its plot.

Some critics considered it the best film of the franchise since The Empire Strikes Back which premiered in 1980.While some fans say they haven’t read the reviews or pay attention to them, fans do have their opinions on what they hope will happen during the movie.

“I want to see the gray Jedi happen,” said Star Wars super-fan Casey Zoglmann. “I’d like to see someone who uses the dark and the light side force together just to see how that go.”

The third and final move in the trilogy is set to premiere December 20th 2019.



