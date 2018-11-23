Star in a Music Video!

Last year I introduced you to a brand new band, and they’ve been packing houses all over town since then…Jimmy Detalente and the Electric Revival!

They’ve got something big coming up, and they’re inviting the community to be a part of it.

So we’re doing a thing!!! Our upcoming single “Ain’t No Shame” is for each and everyone in the city that we call home and we want YOU to be part of the music video!!! We’ll have a camera crew on site filming at Kevin’s Backstage Bar and Grill and we may even give away some free merchandise that night!!!

Be a part of the Evansville music scene without playing a note!

Just show up to Kevin’s Backstage Bar and Grill Saturday, December 8th.

Get there by 8 pm to be featured in Jimmy Detalente and the Electric Revival’s “Ain’t No Shame” video shoot.

It’s your chance to have fun and be Evansville famous!

Make sure you dress your best when you show up for the shoot.





