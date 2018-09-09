Stanley Residents Begin Cleanup Following EF-1 Tornado

Cleanup efforts are underway in Stanley, Kentucky following Saturday afternoons EF-1 tornado.

Home owner Jarrod Carter and his wife were out of town and helplessly watched the tornado warned cell on radar directly over their house.

Jarrod said, “Everybody always says it’s not going to happen here it’s not a big deal.”

Both of their children were home at the time the tornado passed right by their house.

His son Carson was watching T.V. when the tornado warning was issued. He and his sister quickly went to safety.

Carson said, “Then the sirens went off, so my sister who is really scared of storms rushed us all in the closet with just me and her.”

This was a unique situation with the remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon passing over the region. It’s not uncommon to get rotation in storms when a tropical system is passing through.

Jarrod said, “I just never thought anything would twist up and come down to the ground after that much rains, so i was kind of shocked i kind of laughed it off to the waist-side.

Carson says it felt like an earthquake when he and his sister were in the closet.

“She had turn on the lights and about 5 minutes afterwards the lights shutoff the whole house started shaking.”

Almost immediately following the twister – family, friends and neighbors poured out in support to begin the cleanup. As well as the red cross.

Jarrod said, “We had another 40-50 people show up to clean debris for me and my neighbor and my father-in-laws barn, so we’re extremely blessed with the friends and family that we have that reach out and helped us.”

Jarrod says he is thankfully no one was hurt or injured.

“The next steps for us is to get some professional teams to come in and take care of the inside and we’ve got the bulk of the outside cleaned up.”

Carter says he has lived on that property in Stanley for 17 years and in that home for 10 years and this by far is the worst storm he and his family has ever experienced.

Comments

comments