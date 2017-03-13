Standoff in Owensboro Leads to the Arrest of Sexual Assault Suspect
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputies were involved in a standoff with a sexual assault suspect who is now behind bars. Police got called to the 6700 block of Lamplite Circle around 5:30 Sunday night after reports of a man threatening to shoot himself. When officers arrived they say Ricky Goatee was inside his home with a handgun. After negotiating for several hours, police say Goatee surrendered. Goatee is charged with first degree sexual abuse, and wanton endangerment. He is being held in the Daviess County Detention Center.