44News | Evansville, IN

Standoff in Owensboro Leads to the Arrest of Sexual Assault Suspect

Standoff in Owensboro Leads to the Arrest of Sexual Assault Suspect

March 13th, 2017 Kentucky

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputies were involved in a standoff with a sexual assault suspect who is now behind bars.  Police got called to the 6700 block of Lamplite Circle around 5:30 Sunday night after reports of a man threatening to shoot himself.  When officers arrived they say Ricky Goatee was inside his home with a handgun.  After negotiating for several hours, police say Goatee surrendered.  Goatee is charged with first degree sexual abuse, and wanton endangerment.  He is being held in the Daviess County Detention Center.

 

Tommy Mason

Tommy Mason

Anchor on 44News This Morning

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.