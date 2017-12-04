Home Indiana Evansville Police Now Searching for Suspect in Standoff Situation December 4th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The person that prompted a standoff in Evansville was found to not be in the home.

Evansville Police went to a home on the 1400 block of Washington Ave. with State Parole officers to arrest someone on a warrant. When that was happening parole officers say another man they knew had a felony warrant ran inside the home. Police believed the man that ran inside the home, also had access to a number of weapons.

Police set up a perimeter around the home and Washington Middle and Bosse High Schools were placed on “secure” mode as the standoff situation unfolded.

During the nearly two-hour long standoff police inserted a chemical agent into the house to try and get the suspect to come out. Officers eventually believed the suspect was not inside the home, and had fled the area before police set up a perimeter.

Police have not released names of the people involved. Police do not consider the person they’re looking for is armed and dangerous.





