Home Indiana Standoff Incident Nets One Arrest in Dubois County January 19th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

The man accused of shooting a Dubois County Highway Department (DCHD) worker is in custody after a standoff. 76-year-old Virgil Lee Crews is charged with criminal recklessness with a firearm and battery.

A preliminary investigation reveals that the DCHD was grading snow on Pine Ridge Road at SR 64 when Crews, who was standing near a mailbox at his home, shot out the window. The DCHD worker left the area and called 911. The worker only received minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Authorities shut down State Road 64 between County Road 700 East and Schnell Road. The standoff happened near Pine Ridge Elementary School and just north of I-64.

Officers tried to get Crews out of the home, but after several hours ISP SWAT got through the front door of Crews home, and surrendered peacefully.

Crews was taken to Memorial Hospital for an evaluation before being taken to the Dubois County Jail.

Investigators ask anyone who might have been in the area at the time of the shooting to call ISP Jasper Post at 812-482-1441.

State Road 64 reopened around 11:45 p.m.

Indiana State Police, Dubois County Sheriff’s Office, Ferdinand Police Department, and the American Red Cross were on the scene of the incident.



Comments

comments