Illinois Standoff Ends with Suspect Deceased from Self-Inflicted Gun Shot September 11th, 2018 Mitch Angle Illinois

A nearly 11 hour standoff between law enforcement and an Oklahoma City resident ends with the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gun shot wound.

Illinois State Police say 40-year-old Cory Hicks apparently shot and killed himself at an Albion Motel on September 10th after Crisis Negotiators attempted to work with him for several hours.

ISP and Edwards County Sheriff’s Department say they were conducting a welfare check on an out-of-state 40-year-old male at Albion Motel around 3:00AM. ISP says an Edwards County Deputy knocked on the door of one of the rooms when Hicks opened the door with a firearm, threatening to harm himself. Hicks then went back in his room which is when the standoff started.

According to law enforcement, Crisis Negotiators spoke with Hicks throughout the day. At 1:50PM, police say they found Hicks deceased in the motel room from an apparent self-inflicted gun shot wound. The Edwards County Coroner pronounced Hicks dead at the scene.

ISP will be conducting a follow-up investigation on the incident.

