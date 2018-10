Evansville Police responded to a call at 2800 Block of Edgar Street Wednesday at 5:15 p.m.

They found a woman outside and she told police a man was inside threatening her with a gun.

Police say they negotiated with the man who barricaded himself inside for an hour.

Authorities then used tear gas to get him out.

The identity of the man isn't being released at this time.

The identity of the man isn’t being released at this time.

