Kentucky Standoff Ends Peacefully After Shots Fired at Officers January 18th, 2017 Chris Cerenelli Kentucky, Owensboro

Shots fired at officers lead to a standoff in Owensboro.

Owensboro Police say they were serving a warrant to a home on West Fourth Street when someone fired bullets their way.

The suspect, 37 year old Odis Barrett, surrendered just before 9pm Tuesday.

Owensboro Police say the ordeal began around 4:00 when two officers served a warrant at Barrett’s home.

Barrett fired a handgun at them and fled.

Within minutes, police found him at a home on West Third Street, but he refused to surrender.

OPD, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, emergency responders and even Barrett’s own mother helped in negotiations, trying to get him to surrender.

“His mom was on the intercom at the police car and she called and tried to get home to come out and he came to the front door, looked around a little bit and then he closed door back,” one witness said. “She had tried to call him back out again and he had looked out the door and said he didn’t want to go to jail and I think he closed the door back again.”

Barrett is being held in the Daviess County Jail.

