Standoff Ends With Man’s Arrest

Evansville police arrest a man after a standoff that lasted several hours.

Officers say Thursday evening, they tried to serve two felony warrants to a man living in a home in the 200 block of East Delaware Avenue, and two shots were fired from inside the home.

Officers backed off, then tried to contact the man inside. SWAT and crisis negotiators were also called to the scene to assist.

Officers set up a large perimeter, and they say no one in the area was allowed to leave or enter their homes during the course of the negotiations.

Around midnight, Brian Fleming surrendered to officers peacefully. No one was hurt.

