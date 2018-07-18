Standoff On E. Chandler, Connected To Washington Ave Shooting

“The situation on East Chandler has been resolved. Our tactical team was able to make entry into the house. They did not locate anybody inside the home,” says Sgt. Jason Cullum.

Kevin Colon was found outside the Sam’s Food Mart around 4 a.m. Police says he had been shot, and he later died at a local hospital. Later in the morning, as police searched for the suspect, they responded to shots fired call at that home on East Chandler.

“We were looking for several individuals, including the person we believe was the actual shooter. He was found at a different address,” says Sgt. Cullum.

While police were interviewing people at the East Chandler home, police heard what they thought was a gunshot. When officers searched the home, they never found anyone, and never saw anyone leave. They’re still trying to figure out what caused the noise.

“But the main thing in a situation like that is if you feel it was a gunshot, you’re going to take steps to be safe to get the civilians out and then you can work through it. In a case like this, if they determined it wasn’t a gunshot, we’ve aired on the side of safety.”

