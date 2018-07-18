Home Indiana Evansville Stand Off on East Chandler Avenue Resolved, Suspect in Custody July 18th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Update: A second suspect has been taken into custody and is currently being questioned by police.

The stand off on east Chandler Avenue has ended with suspect involved in custody.

Officers responded to a call reporting gun shots around 10:00AM to the home on east Chandler, and set up a perimeter around the home.

They made their way inside the home and found nobody inside. During this investigation, they received information that led officers to the alleged shooter who was at a different home. According to officers, he was cooperative when being taken into custody.

It has been reported that the alleged shooter is a juvenile, and is believed to be in connection to the deadly shooting on Washington Avenue.

Previous story can be viewed by clicking here.

Comments

comments