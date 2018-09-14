Home Indiana Evansville Stand Down Event Aims to Combat Veteran Homelessness September 14th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Homeless veterans in Evansville receive a helping hand to prepare for winter. The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1114 and Marion VA Medical Center hosted the annual ‘Stand Down for Homeless Veterans’ event.

Boots, blankets, sweatshirts and many personal hygiene items were given out to help those who may be sleeping outside in the cold winter months. All items were donated and the goal is to make sure these veterans are taken care of and not forgotten.

Evansville VA Homeless Case Manager Dave Swenson says, “A lot more of our vets wind up homeless than anybody else statistically speaking and you know they’ve done their service to our country most of these guys. It’s nice to be able to give them a little hand up, come out here and support them and show them we care about them even though they may be a forgotten segment of society. We still know who they are, we care about them, we wish them well, and we want to try and give them a hand up.”

The ‘Stand Down for Homeless Veterans’ event isn’t just here in the Tri-State.

Groups across the country held similar events over the past week.

