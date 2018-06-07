Stan Levco Announces Bid for November 2018

Former Vanderburgh Prosecutor Stan Levco announced this morning that he intends to run for the position he used to hold come this November.

While making the announcement, Levco called out current Republican Prosecutor Nick Hernamn, claiming he has been ineffective in the courtroom.

According to Levco, Herman’s last seven and a half years in office have been unacceptable.

Levco boasted his own record in court, saying he has tried more than 20 murder cases and got guilty verdicts in each case.

Nick Hernamm has yet to comment on the recent announcement.

