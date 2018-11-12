Stan Lee Dies at 95

Stan Lee dreamed up Spider-Man, Iron Man, the Hulk, and a number of other Marvel comics superheroes died at the age of 95.

As a writer and editor, Lee was key to the success of Marvel comics in collaboration with artists such as Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko.

He created superheroes who would enthrall generations of young readers in the 1960s. Lee’s daughter confirmed the death to Reuters. Lee was widely credited with adding a new layer of complexity and humanity to superheroes.

His characters were not made of stone even if they appeared to have been chiseled from granite. They had love and money worries and endured tragic flaws or feelings of insecurity.

He had help in designing the superheroes but he took full ownership of promoting them.

Comments

comments