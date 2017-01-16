44News | Evansville, IN

Stamp Prices To Increase Two Cents January 22nd

January 16th, 2017 Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

For the first time in three years, the price of stamps will go up. This is the last week to buy first class stamps for 47 cents. The cost of stamps will increase two cents on Sunday, January 22nd. This comes after the United States Postal Service proposed a two cent increase back in October.

The Postal Service says the cost of additional weight, international mail and postcards will stay the same.

The last time the cost of stamps increased was January 2014.

For a complete list of postal rates, visit Postal Rates Increase.

