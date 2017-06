Home Kentucky Henderson Stakes Will be Higher at Ellis Park On and Off the Track June 20th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Henderson, Kentucky, Sports Pinterest

LIVE racing at Ellis Park beings in ten days from Tuesday.

This season, it’s all about history, horses, and hospitality for race fans.

Kentucky Downs is transferring $1.6 million in purses to Ellis.

The horses will be more competitive, so the stakes will also be higher on and off the track this year.



JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments