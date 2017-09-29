Stage At Fall Festival Receives Upgrade

The main West Side Nut Club Fall Festival stage at 12th Avenue and West Franklin will look a little different to fair goers this year.

The people behind the Benjamin and Anna Bosse Foundation were looking for a charitable cause they could make a donation to. They wanted to fund the development of local arts and theatre in the area. They settled upon the West Side Nut Club, and its fall festival.

When deciding what to use the money on the WSNC thought about their main stage. It was a little small, but the acts were still able to preform. Now the stage is much larger, and safer.

The improvements to the stage include new truss and lighting systems that WSNC officials say will improve the look and sound of the festival for years to come.

Comments

comments