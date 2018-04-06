Home Indiana Stacy Matheny Sentenced For Perry County Murder April 6th, 2018 Blaine Fentress Indiana

49-year old Stacy Matheny received a sentence today of 64 years for the murder of a Perry County, Indiana man in 2016.

The sentencing follows a March Jury Trial conviction for Matheny, convicted of killing 47-year old Phillip Chase in a Cannelton, Indiana home. According to Indiana State Police detectives on March of 2016, Matheny and Chase were in a verbal argument at the home in the 4300 block of Bell Hollow Road, when Matheny pulled out a handgun and shot Chase. Matheny was located in Hawesville, Kentucky and arrested.

The sentence came down in Perry Circuit Court following statements made by families and by Matheny. He was appointed a public defender in case of an appeal.

Matheny will serve his time in the Indiana Department of Corrections.

