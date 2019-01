Home Illinois Stabbing at Nate’s Bar and Grill; Victim Hospitalized January 5th, 2019 Townsend Outlaw Illinois

Gallatin County Deputies are responding to a stabbing at Nate’s Bar and Grill in Old Shawneetown, Illinois.

Right now, not many details have been released, but we do know the stabbing occurred before 7:30, Saturday evening and the victim is reportedly at Deaconess Midtown Hospital.

We will continue to update this story, as more information becomes available to us.

