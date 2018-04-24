Home Kentucky Stabbing Incident Leads To Kentucky Man’s Arrest April 24th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky

A Madisonville man is facing charges after police say he stabbed another man. Troy Bess, 34, is charged with first degree assault.

Police responded to the Baptist Health Emergency Room for reports that Johnathan Wagoner had been stabbed. The incident happened in the 1000 block of Eastside Lane, near Eastside Apartments in Madisonville.

Authorities say Wagoner sustained two stab wounds near the rib cage, a broken rib, and a cut to the stomach. There’s no word on his condition.

Bess is being held without bond in the Hopkins County Jail.

Comments

comments