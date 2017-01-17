Home Indiana St. Wendel Students Will Return To Class Wednesday January 17th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Students will return to class at St. Wendel Catholic School and preschool Wednesday. A tweet from the school says officials made the decision to cancel classes Tuesday due to a major water leak and busted pipes. School leaders say a pipe busted in one of its cafeterias, located in the basement.

Repairs have been made and students will be class Wednesday morning.

Saint Wendel Catholic School and preschool are closed. School officials say one of two cafeterias had a pipe bust

The school made a tweet about the closure saying the decision was made to close due to a major water leak and busted pipes.

One of two cafeterias in the school had a major water leak from a busted pipe.

