St. Wendel Students Will Return To Class Wednesday

January 17th, 2017 Indiana

Students will return to class at St. Wendel Catholic School and preschool Wednesday. A tweet from the school says officials made the decision to cancel classes Tuesday due to a major water leak and busted pipes. School leaders say a pipe busted in one of its cafeterias, located in the basement.
Repairs have been made and students will be class Wednesday morning.

