St. Vincent will be Operating Daviess Community Hospital

St. Vincent Evansville will be operating Daviess Community Hospital in Washington, Indiana. Tri-State Community Clinics Director of Operations Tracy Conroy will be CEO, while Mandy Rodewald will be the interim CFO.

Rodewald will begin her role as CFO in April. She currently serves as the Controller and Director of Accounting for Daviess Community Hospital. Before joining Daviess Community Hospital in 2013, Rodewald served in various finance roles at St. Mary’s Health, which now goes by the name St. Vincent.

Both systems will remain independent, but work with a network of doctors and care providers in the area. The two systems started collaborating nearly two years ago through a clinical affiliation.

The agreement takes effect April 10th.

