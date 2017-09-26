Home Indiana Evansville St. Vincent Volunteer Puts Together Donations For The Dominican Republic September 26th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

A Pediatric surgical team is heading to the Dominican Republic with an ambulance full of donations thanks to the help of a local volunteer. In order to help children there in need, a fundraiser is being held Thursday, September 28th to pay for the trip.

Long time St. Vincent volunteer Ron Booth loves to give back at home, but after years of doing business in the Dominican Republic, he decided to take his love for giving back to the Caribbean.

“About a year and a half ago, I started taking donations for the people in need in the Dominican Republic, where we’ve been working for the last 20 years,” said Ron Booth.

Now Booth isn’t just St. Vincent’s exceptional volunteer of the year, he’s also the Director for a charitable organization called Caribbean Health Assistance, Rehabilitation Management, also known as CHARM.

“St. Vincent’s donated the ambulance to the cause, and our intentions now, I filled the ambulance with clothing, medical supplies, baby formula, and we’re going to take the ambulance and all the contents down to the community we’re working in, in the Dominican Republic,” Booth said.

The ambulance full of supplies will join St. Vincent Pediatric Surgeon Dr. Mike Irish and his two OR nurses to help children there in need.

“It gives us the opportunity to provide things that communities, families, may not have an opportunity ever in their life to see,” said Dr. Irish.

One of the nurses will be assisting Dr. Irish with more than just medically.

“I really feel it’s a calling. There’s not many people in the area that are able to translate, and read and write Spanish, so it just really feels like i will be a necessity there,” Elizabeth Gil said.

In order to get all of this support to the Dominican Republic, CHARM is hosting a fundraiser to pay for the trip.

“It’s incredible to give back. The need is so huge, and if we as a corporation can make a difference in a community, it’s the right thing to do,” Gil said.

The fundraiser will be held at the Edgewater Grille in Newburgh on Thursday, September 28th at 6 p.m. Guests can enjoy hor’dourves and a special Whiskey tasting for a $20 donation.

