Home Indiana Evansville St. Vincent to Lease Space at New Downtown YMCA August 29th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The partnership of the YMCA of Southwestern Indiana and St. Vincent reached a new level today.

The hospital says it will lease 10,000 square feet of the new Downtown YMCA building, which is set for completion in August 2019.

The two organizations have worked together on multiple programs focused on chronic disease management and overall well-being such as the LiveSTRONG at the YMCA program.

This partnership will give the downtown Evansville market more convenient access to St. Vincent primary care and outpatient physical therapy services and complement St. Vincent’s community-wide network of locations.

“St. Vincent is proud to partner with such a strong and important community organization as the YMCA,” said Dan Parod, President, St. Vincent Southwest Indiana. “We believe having a health care and wellness facility under one roof will provide access to programs and services designed to help improve the overall health of our patients, YMCA members and the entire community.”

This new space that will be occupied by St. Vincent will be in addition to previously released plans for the building. The YMCA will maintain all of the wellness amenities previously reported including a pool, multiple gyms, wellness area, multiple group exercise rooms, STEM Lab, Teaching Kitchen, expanded Child Watch and Youth Activity areas, and a dedicated Enrichment Center.

Funding for the building project includes a grant from the Indiana Regional Cities Initiative, new market tax credits, and a multi-million-dollar capital campaign. In addition to the leased space, St. Vincent has made the lead gift to the YMCA’s capital campaign.

In recognition of this gift, the new building will be named the St. Vincent Evansville YMCA.

Comments

comments