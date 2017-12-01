Home Indiana Evansville St. Vincent Surgery Team, Volunteer Make Big Difference In Dominican Republic December 1st, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

A surgery team along with a volunteer from St. Vincent Hospital are making a big difference in the lives of children in the Dominican Republic.

The group has returned from their trip to the southwestern coast after spending a week performing surgeries on various children.

Doctor Michael Irish and his two operating room technicians performed about 10 life-changing surgeries a day to children that have little to no access to medical care.

Dr. Mike Irish said, “I feel grateful for the opportunity to do what I could to help that group of people at that period of time, but in reflection it’s a bit overwhelming because there’s so much more to do, and you kind of leave sometimes feeling gee I really want to know how that child did that I operated on.”

The trip was also a team effort between children of the nations and Caribbean Health Assistance Rehabilitation Management.

