St. Vincent Promotes Reading During Literacy Week

The St. Vincent Center for Children and Families is inspiring the joy of reading with its fourth annual literacy week. Several community members, including 44News reporter Veronica DeKett and 44News anchor Shelby Coates volunteered time to read to the kids at the center.

Every morning this week, a guest reader will read a favorite book to the classroom and then each child will get a copy of the book to take and read at home.

Kim Mulfinger said, “This week focuses on the importance of reading to children, and encouraging their love of learning. We align it with the National Education Association’s ‘Read Across America,’ which is this entire week, and alignment also with Dr. Seuss’s birthday which is this Friday.”

Accuride Corporation is sponsoring the event for the fourth year now allowing the center to buy 800 books for this program.

