St. Vincent Promotes Reading During Literacy Week

The St. Vincent Center for Children and Families is inspiring the joy of reading with its fifth annual literacy week. Several members of the community have spent time reading to student across Evansville.

44News anchor Vernoca Dekett volunteered time to read to the kids at the center. The goal is to spark children’s imaginations and set them up for future success through reading.

Each child will get to take home a copy of the book read to them that day.

This week’s activities go along with the National Education Association’s Read Across America Day, which also celebrates Dr. Seuss’s birthday and the importance of reading.

