St. Vincent Opens One-Of-A-Kind Sensory Playground

Children with conditions that effect their senses are often left feeling left out on the playground. While their classmates run around carelessly, these kids are often held back by the sounds, sights, and build of the playground. Those children will have a home at the St. Vincent Patricia Browning Stone Sensory Playground.

The new facility is located on the St. Vincent Evansville campus. It’s the result of years of hard work and dedication to bringing a new level to pediatric care in Southwest Indiana.

The playground is focused on children with Sensory Processing Disorder and other sensory related conditions. It’s crafted to fit the needs of children in a theurpeutic way.

The Craig family says their son Andrew struggled with certain senses. One way that he calms down is through spinning and swinging. They say the new playground is perfect because there are safe and specific equipment that target those needs.

The playground is not open to the public, but will have some community hours.

