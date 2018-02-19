St. Vincent Opens Area’s First Women’s Cardiac Risk Clinic

St. Vincent opens the area’s first Women’s Cardiac Risk Clinic. The clinic is designed to identify and help women manage their risk factors.

Patients will receive an initial cardiac assessment, diagnostic testing (EKG), physical exam, and an individualized action plan to modify risk factors.

There’s a Heart Month lecture series where doctors will be speaking about women’s heart health and the new Cardiac Risk Clinic. The presentation will be held on February 21st at the Cardiac Rehab Classroom at the St. Vincent Center for Advanced Medicine.

Registration is not required and attendees will be able to ask questions after the presentation.

St. Vincent Women’s Cardiac Risk Clinic is accepting new patients. For more information call 812.473.2642, or visit St. Vincent Evansville.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the same number of women and men die each year of heart disease in the U.S.

