St. Vincent Offers Couple’s Social Dancing Classes

If you’re looking for a great date night destination, St. Vincent Wellness Center in Newburgh has some new classes that might fit the bill. Couples can put on their dancing shoes, and learn how to Waltz, Rumba and Swing.

Classes will be offered through the month of June, lasting five weeks long. The cost of the classes for couples is $65.

David and Donna Koring will teach these classes, and have been instructors since 2003.

To register, call St. Vincent Wellness Center at 812-485-5725.

LEVEL I – Waltz

Monday evenings, June 5, 12, 19, 26, and July 10, from 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

LEVEL I – Rumba

Tuesday evenings, June 6, 13, 20, 27 and July 11, from 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

LEVEL I –East Coast Swing

Friday evenings, June 9, 16, 23, 30 and July 14, from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.





