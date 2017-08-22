St. Vincent Offering ‘Food For Life’ Classes

St. Vincent in Evansville will offer Food for Life classes. With these classes, you can learn about recipes that either help prevent cancer or are good for someone battling the disease.

Classes will run every Thursday. The first class begins this Thursday, August 24th from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and runs through September 21st.

Participants will learn about diets rich in vegetables, fruits, grains and legumes, and how they enhance your health and support wellness goals. There will also be cooking demos and delicious recipes.

These classes will be held at St. Vincent’s Wellness Center Epworth Crossing.

Each class costs $25, or $120 for all five classes, if paid in advance.

The class schedule can be found below:

Thursday, August 24th – Introduction to How Foods Fight Cancer

Thursday, August 31st – Fueling Up on Low-Fat Foods, High Fiber Foods

Thursday, Sept. 7th – Discovering Dairy and Meat Alternatives

Thursday, Sept. 14th – Cancer-Fighting Compounds and Healthy Weight Control

Thursday, Sept. 21st – Foods and Breast Cancer Survival

To register, call 812-484-5725.









