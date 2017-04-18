St. Vincent Northside Crossing Set to Open

St. Vincent Health is opening the doors for St. Vincent Northside Crossing.

The health group is celebrating with a ribbon cutting.

According to officials, the ceremony has special meaning as this week, St. Mary’s is transitioning to St. Vincent’s.

The new location will open April 24th.

It will provide urgent care, along with digital imaging services and an on-site retail pharmacy.

St. Vincent Northside Crossing is located south of North High School, on Old State Road.

Comments

comments