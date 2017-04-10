Home Indiana Evansville St. Vincent Northside Crossing Set to Open in 2 Weeks April 10th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

A new medical facility will be opening in two weeks on the north side of Evansville. St. Vincent Northside Crossing is the newest facility is designed to give northside residents and surrounding communities easy and convenient access to healthcare services.

The new facility will provide several services, including a new urgent care location, physician offices, lab and digital imaging services, ultrasound with both 3D and 4D capabilities, and advanced digital X-Rays.

There will also be a retail store that includes medical equipment and an array of other items such as cosmetics, fashion clothing, jewelry, and more.

An onsite retail pharmacy and outpatient occupational and physical therapy will also be available.

There will be a ribbon cutting and blessing on Tuesday, April 18th. The grand opening tour to the public will be Saturday, April 22nd. It will open to the public for services on Monday, April 24th.

Comments

comments