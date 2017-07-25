Home Indiana St. Vincent Names New President for SWIN Region July 25th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

St. Vincent names the new president of its Southwest Indiana Region. Dan Parod, who has 25 years of healthcare leadership experience, will serve as the new president, effective immediately.

In his new role, Parod is responsible for providing leadership and guidance to the more than 750 physicians and 3,500 associates on staff at St. Vincent Evansville and St. Vincent Warrick.

Parod joined St. Vincent in August of 2016 as the chief operating officer of its Southwest Region and began serving as the region’s interim president in February 2017.

Parod came to St. Vincent after serving as the Senior VP and COO at Rockford Health System in Rockford, Illinois.

