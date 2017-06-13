Home Indiana Evansville St. Vincent Lifeflight is Honored for 35 Years of Service June 13th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

St. Vincent Lifeflight is being honored for 35 years of service. Air Methods presented the team with a plaque for their service. Air Methods is the company that partners with the hospital to maintain and fly the helicopter.

This event was held at the St. Vincent Evansville Helipad. The nurses said it’s an honor to be a part of the life-flight team.

Flight Nurse Jennifer Bayer said, “Being here and being able to be a part of the 35 years is just amazing you know? And I am so grateful for the opportunity to be able to do this job.”

The Lifeflight teams fly to accidents and hospitals within a 90 mile radius based on the patient’s needs.

