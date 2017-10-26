Home Indiana St. Vincent LifeFlight Changes Name to St. Vincent StatFlight October 26th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

In Daviess County, St. Vincent LifeFlight will become St. Vincent StatFlight November 1st. As part of the name change, St. Vincent will replace its current aircraft with a new Eurocopter EC135.

The chopper’s engine will allow the hospital to transport patients in weather that it couldn’t before. It’s also a larger aircraft with more critical capabilities.

St. Vincent says StatFlight will be the fastest medical aircraft in the Tri-State.

