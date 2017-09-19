St. Vincent Launches Virtual Care Service

There’s a quick and easy way to get healthcare service. St. Vincent launched OnDemand, which is a virtual care service, allowing patients to schedule appointments with a board-certified primary care provider without leaving their home or workplace.

St. Vincent OnDemand is an online diagnosis and treatment service for common health conditions, including cold/flu, pink eye, rash or sore throats.

This online platform is designed to make health care more affordable and accessible to anyone with a web-enabled device.

Patients must complete an online registration form. The patient will meet with a provider, who will diagnose and treat the patient. In some cases the provider will refer the person to a nearby location based on their symptoms.

If a prescription is needed, the provider will send the prescription to a pharmacy of the patient’s choosing.

St. Vincent OnDemand is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and costs $49.

To make an appointment call 866-601-4500, or visit St. Vincent OnDemand.

Comments

comments