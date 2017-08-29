Home Indiana St. Vincent To Host Tai Chi Classes For People With Arthritis August 29th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana, Newburgh

The St. Vincent Epworth Crossing will soon have Tai Chi classes for people with Arthritis. The classes are meant to deliver maximum relief, and to improve relaxation.

There will be one-hour classes for eight weeks, beginning Monday, September 11th. Classes will be held every Monday and Thursday from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Research shows that Tai Chi helps reduce falls, lowers blood pressure, improve sleep quality, reduce stress, enhance immune systems, eases fibromyalgia pain, and many other benefits.

Classes cost $75. Pre-registration is required by Thursday, September 7th. To register, call 812-485-5725.

For more information, visit St. Vincent SWIN.





