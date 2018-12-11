Home Indiana Evansville St. Vincent Hospital Preparing for Spirit of Giving Program December 11th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

St. Vincent Hospital is helping families in need put gifts under the tree this Christmas.

More than 3,000 St. Vincent employees have adopted a family in its Spirit of Giving program to assist in buying presents.

56 families with the St. Vincent Early Learning Center will receive items they checked off their wish list. Those items include gifts for the children, household items, and grocery supplies.

This year marks the 8th year that the program has helped families less fortunate in the community.

Families will pick up their holiday gifts at the Early Learning Center on December 12th. In return, the families will donate arts and crafts supplies such as crayons, markers, and paint to the Learning Center.

