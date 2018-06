Home Indiana St. Vincent Health Eliminating Job Positions Statewide June 21st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

St. Vincent Health is cutting jobs across the Hoosier state. 85 positions will be cut in facilities from Anderson to Evansville.

Company officials say they’re making the cuts to ensure they have a sustainable model in the long term.

Right now there’s no word about which positions will be cut.

75 jobs have already been eliminated this year and more than 100 people were laid off last year.

Comments

comments