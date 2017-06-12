St. Vincent Foudation Raises Money for ‘Care for the Poor Fund’

The St. Vincent Evansville Foundation kicked off its 37th annual Heritage Open Golf Tournament. Those who teed off at the nearly sold out event, raised money towards the Care for the Poor Fund.

The Care for the Poor Fund benefits St. Vincent’s most vulnerable patients that have no insurance or trouble paying for medical treatment.

St. Vincent Evansville Foundation has raised $4.3 million since the annual event started.

St. Vincent Evansville Foundation Director Rick Peltier said, “Every foundation is only as successful as the community of donors allows that foundation to be, and as you can tell 4.3 million dollars in 37 years, this community has allowed us to be very, very successful. So we could not do it without them.”

The St. Vincent Evansville Foundation hopes to raise $160,000 towards the Care for the Poor Fund at this year’s golf tournament.

