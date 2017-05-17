Home Indiana St. Vincent Evansville Holds Ground Breaking for New Orthopedic Hospital May 17th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana, Newburgh Pinterest

St. Vincent Evansville hopes a new state-of-the-art facility will play a major role in bringing the best orthopedic care to the tri-state. The hospital broke ground on a new $95 million facility in conjunction with Tri-State Orthopaedics.

The four-story, 135,000-square-foot facility will be at the northeast corner of the Warrick Wellness Trail and Epworth Road. Hospital officials want to maximize that location. They think it will provide the perfect environment for patients to get on the road to recovery.

The hospital will also include space for 48 inpatient rooms, 10 operating suites (with room for expansion), and two procedure rooms.

St. Vincent Orthopedic Hospital scheduled to open in 2019.

For more information, visit St. Vincet.

