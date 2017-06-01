St. Vincent Evansville to Cut Nearly 20 Jobs

Nearly 20 hospital employees will be laid off in Evansville. St. Vincent Evansville is laying off 17 workers in what’s being called revenue cycle management.

The hospital is laying off six insurance and pre-certification specialists and 11 patient access representatives.

St. Vincent Health, Inc. will cut 111 jobs between five of its Indiana locations, including Anderson, Evansville, Indianapolis, Kokomo and Salem.

The Indianapolis jobs are slated to be cut by July 31st. All of the other cities are slated to be cut before August 31st.

The hospital will offer severance packages for eligible employees.

To read the full notice, visit St. Vincent Health W.A.R.N. Notice.

The Public Relations Manager Randy Capehart made a statement following the lay offs. He said, “Through our partnership with R1, we are evolving our revenue cycle work to help us meet the needs of individuals in the communities we serve and deliver a better patient experience. Many associates who hold these positions at Ascension’s sites of care will remain in their local facilities, though some positions will be moved to a shared service site in another location. All affected associates will be provided an option to relocate that includes relocation assistance, as well as transition support for associates who decline these positions. It is our goal to retain the associates who have been impacted by this change.”

