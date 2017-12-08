Home Indiana Evansville St. Vincent Employees Play Santa For Over 50 Families December 8th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

St. Vincent employees are playing Santa Claus as part of the Spirit of Giving program. Hospital members have been collecting items on wish lists for over 50 families connected to St. Vincent’s Center for Children and Families.

Boxes full of toys, household items, and grocery supplies, were delivered to the center on First Avenue. Volunteers organized the items before distributing them to the families.

Kim Mulfinger said, “It’s very exciting! I mean we set our multipurpose room up, the tables are empty, and to see the generosity as all the items are unloaded and brought in. Our families will come in later today, some of the families to receive the items. The remainder of the families will come in Monday morning. So it’s a very very exciting time.”

This is also the second year families benefiting from the program will pay it forward by donating arts and crafts supplies to St. Vincent’s Pediatric Unit.

Many of the families’ wish lists included household items and gift cards for food.

