St. Vincent Collects Presents for Families in Need

Wednesday, 56 families celebrated Christmas a little early. The families stopped by the St. Vincent Early Learning Center to pick up gifts donated by St. Vincent employees.

Every Christmas for the past eight years St. Vincent employees have participated in the Spirit of Giving program. This year, more than 3,000 of them collected donations and bought presents for families in need.

Employees worked together to meet the specific needs of each family and donated gifts as well as household items and groceries.

St. Vincent Early Learning Center Communications Specialist Ashley McReynolds says, “It’s wonderful because a lot of it actually assists with even their basic needs. A lot of the offices that sponsor families do boxes with just your everyday medicine in them, things like socks and towels.”

The families got into the giving spirit as well as bringing donations of arts and crafts supplies to brighten the day for children in the hospital.

Comments

comments