St. Vincent Breaks Ground On Sensory Playground

Evansville will be home to a state of the art facility at St. Vincent Center for Children. A groundbreaking ceremony was held to announce a brand new indoor sensory playground will be added to the center.

The new facility, geared toward children with sensory conditions, will be added thanks to two donors – Bill and Mary Stone.

Officials say the playground is aimed to help children who struggle with a variety of medical conditions, including Sensory Processing Disorder.

Maria Delriohoover, St. Vincent Center for Children Medical Director, said, “Many playgrounds are inclusive, but not geared to the senses and children who have issues with different senses so this playground will be a place for therapy and a place for families to work with their children and help them overcome their sensory problems.”

The playground is set to open to the public within the next year.

