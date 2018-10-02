St. Vincent Announces Name Change

A new name is coming to a hospital in the area.

St. Vincent has announced that they are adding “Ascension” to its name becoming “Ascension St. Vincent.”

Ascension St. Vincent has also announced that they will adopt the Ascension logo along with the name.

Officials with the hospital say by creating more consistent names for its facilities, it will better connect every aspect of care and innovation across its hospitals and other sites of care.

The hospital says the logo change won’t take place for a few months.

