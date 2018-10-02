44News | Evansville, IN

St. Vincent Announces Name Change

St. Vincent Announces Name Change

October 2nd, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter

A new name is coming to a hospital in the area.

St. Vincent has announced that they are adding “Ascension” to its name becoming “Ascension St. Vincent.”

Ascension St. Vincent has also announced that they will adopt the Ascension logo along with the name.

Officials with the hospital say by creating more consistent names for its facilities, it will better connect every aspect of care and innovation across its hospitals and other sites of care.

The hospital says the logo change won’t take place for a few months.

 

 

 

Mitch Angle

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.